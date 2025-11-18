Developer offers funding help for pedestrian bridge at busy I-Drive intersection

The Brief A proposed pedestrian bridge at International Drive and Sand Lake Road is gaining new momentum. Developer Joshua Wallack says he is partnering with Orange County to advance the long-discussed project. The intersection is among the state’s most dangerous, with 661 crashes recorded from 2017 to 2022.



A long-planned pedestrian walkway at one of Florida’s most dangerous intersections may be a step closer to reality after a local developer offered to help pay for it.

The backstory:

Joshua Wallack, who operates Mango’s Tropical Café and other venues along International Drive, said he is entering a partnership with Orange County to move forward with the bridge project at International Drive and Sand Lake Road. The crossing has been on planning documents for more than a decade.

A rendering shows the bridge would link all four corners of the intersection, a busy gateway to the I-Drive tourism district. County crash data shows 661 collisions occurred in the area between 2017 and 2022.

"Functionality is the most important thing to us, which is safety and infrastructure and getting people up and walking," Wallack said. "We want thousands and thousands of people walking around I-Drive and enjoying our entertainment district."

There is no construction timeline yet, but Wallack said he is prepared to contribute financially once the project is ready to begin.