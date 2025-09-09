DeSantis revives push for open carry in Florida despite some opposition from law enforcement

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis renewed his push for open carry in Florida during a stop in Plant City. Law enforcement leaders and Senate President Ben Albritton remain opposed to the measure. The debate comes as a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s ban is still pending.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled Monday he will again push lawmakers to allow people to openly carry guns in Florida.

What we know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis renewed his call Monday for Florida to adopt an open-carry law, saying he plans to push lawmakers during the next legislative session.

Speaking at G Five Feed & Outdoor in Plant City, DeSantis tied the proposal to a new sales-tax "holiday" that exempts guns, ammunition and outdoor equipment from sales taxes through the end of the year.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"We should be an open-carry state," DeSantis said. "I think we’re on record many times saying that hopefully this is the year. We’ll continue to fight for those freedoms." Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who joined him at the event, also expressed support.

Currently, Floridians can carry concealed firearms in most places, but state law prohibits openly carrying them. A federal lawsuit challenging that ban is pending in St. Lucie County.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the proposal has enough momentum to pass. Similar measures have failed in past sessions, in large part because of pushback from law enforcement agencies. Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, has publicly opposed the measure, citing police concerns. It is also unknown whether the pending lawsuit could affect legislative strategy or timing.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers have repeatedly debated open carry in recent years. Proponents argue the change would align Florida with 38 other states that allow open carry, while critics, including sheriffs and police leaders, say it would complicate enforcement and make communities less safe.

DeSantis’ call comes less than two years after lawmakers approved permitless concealed carry, a measure that itself faced significant opposition.

What they're saying:

While DeSantis points to Florida’s Republican supermajority in the Legislature, opposition from sheriffs and police unions could once again stall the proposal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "We’ve got almost a three to one majority in the Florida House of Representatives. Thirty-eight states have open carry. It’s not something that is controversial. The sky is not falling in any of those. Why not pass that out of the Florida House of Representatives?"

Orange County Sheriff John Mina voiced safety concerns.

"It’s just going to make it a little more difficult for our deputies because there will be more guns on the streets, more people carrying concealed firearms, so we have concerns about that for our safety and the safety of our citizens."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS