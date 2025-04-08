DeSantis reappoints Andrew Bain to Orange County Court bench

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis has reappointed Andrew Bain to the Orange County Court bench. Bain previously served as judge before being named state attorney after Monique Worrell’s suspension. He lost the 2023 election to Worrell and now fills a vacancy created by HB 5401.



Bain returns to court on which he served from 2020 to 2023

What we know:

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Andrew Bain to the Orange County Court bench, marking Bain’s return to a judicial role he previously held from 2020 to 2023. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the enactment of House Bill 5401. Bain, of Orlando, is currently the Head of Government and Business Engagement at Byrd Campbell, P.A.

The backstory:

Bain’s judicial career has been closely tied to DeSantis’ administration. In 2023, DeSantis appointed him as the Orange-Osceola State Attorney following the controversial suspension of Democrat Monique Worrell. The move drew national attention, as Worrell criticized her removal as politically motivated.

Bain later ran for the role as an independent in the subsequent election but lost to Worrell, who mounted a campaign to reclaim her office.

Bain's education includes a law degree from Florida A&M University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

Big picture view:

This appointment reinforces DeSantis’ continued influence over Florida’s judiciary and underscores his ongoing efforts to reshape the state’s legal institutions.

