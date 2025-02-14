DeSantis proposes pay raise for Florida law enforcement, firefighters

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing nearly $120 million to support a pay raise for state law enforcement officers and firefighters in Florida.

The governor made the announcement on Friday during a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach to show his support for law enforcement.

"We have done stuff with our state law enforcement since I've been governor. We're happy to have done that. Also with corrections, but we need to do more," DeSantis said.

By the numbers:

The plan would include a 20% pay increase for state entry-level law enforcement officers, a 25% increase for veteran sworn law enforcement officers, and a 25% raise for all state firefighters.

DeSantis said 1,600 law enforcement officers have moved to work in Florida from other states. He also said 7,200 new local recruits have also gotten training in the state.

DeSantis said the Florida law enforcement academy scholarship program provides tuition, fees, and up $1,000 in expenses for students. "I'm pleased to be recommending almost $120 million in pay increases for 4,700 state sworn law enforcement officers, as well as 700 of our state firefighters," he said.

What they're saying:

DeSantis emphasized the importance of ensuring the state does its part, noting that the proposed pay increase is a small fraction of the overall budget but will have a meaningful impact.

"We think these are important vocations. We want to make sure that we're keeping good talent," DeSantis said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the governor's news conference said they appreciated the support.

"As a single mother of two, the additional funds will improve the quality of life, and the pay increase will allow me to better support my family," said Trooper Virginia Hatch.

