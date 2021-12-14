DeSantis: Biden effectively running ‘human smuggling operation’ with secret flights into Florida

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday to discuss his office's report that more than 70 night-time flights moving migrants from the border landed in Jacksonville since the summer.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: "So, the border is obviously a disaster and some people say, ‘Well, that’s a problem for Texas or Arizona.’ Well, actually, the Biden administration puts people on planes and flies them into Florida in the wee hours of the morning. They’ve done over 70 flights in the last six months, dump people here. And we had—a few weeks ago—one of those people that Biden dumped, ended up committing a murder in northeast Florida.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis vows no lockdowns or mandates in Florida as omicron variant hits the state

So, these are crimes that would not have happened but for Biden’s recklessness. So, our view is, if they’re going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfer to places like Delaware, and, so, we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that. We also look to these carriers that the federal government is contracting with, and we are going to pass legislation that says, ‘If you are facilitating Biden’s policies, which is effectively a mass human smuggling operation, you are not going to be able to do business with the state of Florida or other local governments, and we are going to charge you restitution for each individual that you are bringing."

Get updates at FOXNews.com

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.

Advertisement



