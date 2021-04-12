Derek Chauvin trial live: Defense to begin calling witnesses Tuesday

The defense is expected to begin calling witnesses Tuesday as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, nears its end. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Court is adjourned until 9:15 a.m.

Trial Judge Peter Cahill laid out what he expects to be the schedule for the rest of the trial on Monday, telling jurors they might get Friday off before closing arguments on Monday, April 19. After that, the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

The state called its final witnesses on Monday, including Floyd's brother, Philonise, who gave what is called "spark of life" testimony. He told the jury about his brother who loved sports, video games and had a "one of a kind" relationship with their mother.

Seth Stoughton, a former police officer and current professor at the University of South Carolina, testifed as a paid use of force expert for the state. He concluded there was no threat from bystanders gathered around the scene of Floyd's deadly arrest outside Cup Foods.

During a motions hearing Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson requested an immediate sequestration of the jury following the deadly police shooting of a Black man in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. Nelson said one of the jurors lives in Brooklyn Center and several others have connections to the city. He worried about the influence of the police shooting and subsequent unrest on the jury’s willingness to acquit Chauvin.

Trial Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion, saying "this is a totally different case."

