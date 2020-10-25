Deputy hits, kills pedestrian in Seminole County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a Seminole County deputy and a pedestrian.

Troopers say the crash happened on Snow Hill Road, near Chuluota, on Sunday evening.

Officials say the deputy was driving southbound on the road when the front of her marked SUV hit a female pedestrian who was standing in the southbound lane of Snow Hill Road talking to another person.

Troopers say the deputy performed CPR on the victim until fire rescue officials arrived at the scene, after which the victim was pronounced dead.

Troopers say the victim was a female from Geneva. Her age has not been released.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma issued a statement in regards to the incident:

Advertisement

“Our sympathies go out to the families of those involved in this tragic incident that occurred along Snow Hill Road Sunday evening, in particular, the young woman who passed away. I spoke with the deputy involved who is shaken up and heartbroken, but in good health. The scene remains an active Florida Highway Patrol investigation. Our team is fully cooperating with the FHP investigation and we will do whatever we can to support the family in their time of need.”

The crash remains under investigation.