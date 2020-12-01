Deputies: Woman sexually battered by armed man, remains on the loose

article

Detectives say they are investigating a report of a sexual battery that happened after a stranger approached a New Smyrna Beach home.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened on Monday. A woman, who is said to be in her mid-50s, reported that a suspect knocked on her door around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Pioneer Trail and Canal Street. She opened the door slightly but the suspect asked her a question, forced the door open, and then pointed a handgun at her.

They said that the suspect then threatened to shoot her pets if she did not do as he said. He allegedly forced himself on her and punched her during the sexual battery.

The suspect is described by deputies as a 45 to 50-year-old white male, about 5'11" tall, heavyset build, and has a long, gray beard. He was said to be wearing a red shirt and black pants. He was reportedly riding a bicycle.

Detectives are said to be still investigating.

