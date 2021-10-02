Deputies: Woman, dog killed after colliding with Amtrak train

article

A Pierson woman was killed Saturday morning when Volusia County deputies say her car was hit by an Amtrak passenger train.

Deputies say the crash happened before 7:40 a.m. at the Washington Avenue railroad crossing in Pierson.

The driver of the car has been identified as Rebecca bird, 43.

Investigators say she and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

Officials say their preliminary investigation revealed that Bird drove her Chrysler minivan under the railroad crossing arm, which was down and flashing red, and hit the front of the train.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it is handling the crash investigation.