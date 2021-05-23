Deputies: Train hit, killed 48-year-old Oak Hill man laying on tracks
OAK HILL, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a 48-year-old man from Oak Hill was hit and killed by a train on Sunday morning.
Investigators said the man was identified as Christopher Trull.
Officials said he was laying on the tracks when the Florida East Coast Railway train hit him.
The train's emergency brake was applied as soon as the conductor noticed Trull on the tracks, but it was too late, according to railway officials.
No foul play was suspected.