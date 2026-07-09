2 deputies taken to hospital after garage fire in Orange County, officials say

The Brief Two Orange County deputies were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to a fire on Thursday. The fire broke out in the garage of a home in the 7800 block of Snowberry Circle, according to officials. The deputies had responded to the scene to assist firefighters.



Two deputies were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation on Thursday after responding to a garage fire in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 7800 block of Snowberry Circle, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Deputies responded to the scene to assist firefighters.

While helping with rescue efforts, two deputies suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both are in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

A home on Snowberry Circle in Orange County caught fire on July 9, 2026. Two Orange County deputies were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

OCFR said three other people were being assessed for smoke inhalation.

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Cause of fire under investigation

The fire started in the garage but did not spread to the rest of the house, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the fire.