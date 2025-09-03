Deputies searching for man accused of shooting coworker in Volusia County

Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting his coworker in Volusia County, authorities said.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said 45-year-old Augustin Hernandez Gonzalez approached the victim’s car in Pierson on Sunday and shot him in the neck. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Gonzalez is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted homicide. Investigators said he walks with a noticeable limp and has two distinctive tattoos — a skull on his right hand and the Virgin Mary on his upper left tricep.

What we don't know:

Gonzalez's whereabouts are unknown. Details about what led to the alleged violent altercation have not been released.

The backstory:

Officials said deputies responded around 6:20 p.m. to 653 Glenhaven Avenue, where they found an adult male conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was seated in the driver’s seat of a minivan parked in the driveway.

The first deputy on the scene held pressure on the wound until additional units and emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as a coworker who reportedly approached the vehicle, shot the victim, and fled. The suspect had not been located as of the latest update, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Deputies said Gonzalez has ties to Pierson, Crescent City and Seville. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective C. Forster at CForster@volusiasheriff.gov.

