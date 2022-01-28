Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Marion County girl

article

Marion County deputies are searching for a teenage girl they believe could be with her biological mother.

Isabella Jean Bowles, 13, was last seen on Thursday leaving her home in Dunnellon to go to the bus stop. She was wearing a rainbow-striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

When her mother went to pick her up from the bus stop that evening, Isabella was not on the bus, authorities said.

"It was determined that Isabella never went to school that day. She may be in the company of her biological mom, 31-year-old Ashley Holmes," according to the sheriff's office.

If you have seen Isabella or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

