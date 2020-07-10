Deputies searching for endangered runaway last seen in Orlando, could be traveling to Georgia

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Mariah Davis, who they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies say Mariah was previously listed as a runaway juvenile but has since cut off all communication with family members and has deleted her social media accounts.

"Mariah’s lack of communication and history of being involved in illegal activities has

caused concern for her safety," deputies said in a news release.

Mariah was last seen in the Orlando area and is possibly traveling to Georgia with an

adult male.

Mariah is 5-feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location, please call 911.