Deputies search for teen suspected of stabbing father, killing 14-year-old brother in Florida Keys

article

Investigators in the Florida Keys are searching for a 17-year-old who is suspected of fatally stabbing his 14-year-old brother and injuring their father early Thursday.

WSVN reports the 43-year-old father, Ariel Poholek, was stabbed multiple times but was able to go to a neighbor's house and seek help.

The father told neighbors his son, 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger, stabbed him multiple times, including in the neck, and had killed his 14-year-old brother.

The stabbing happened early Thursday at the Executive Bay Club townhomes in Islamorada, Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email.

The sheriff's office responded around 6 a.m. and pronounced the 14-year-old dead at the scene.

Poholek was airlifted to a hospital in Miami-Dade County and his condition wasn't immediately known, Linhardt said.

Advertisement

He added that other agencies, including Miami-Dade police, are assisting in the search.

The sheriff's office said Weisberger is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.