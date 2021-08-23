Deputies: Man shot in parking lot of Orange County hotel

article

Deputies say that a man was shot in the parking lot of an Orange County hotel on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 2 a.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn & Suites on S. Orange Blossom Trail.

They said that the injury was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the person is in stable condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

