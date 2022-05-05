Deputies: Man shoots, kills roommate in self-defense following fight at Sanford home

article

A man is dead after being shot by his roommate Wednesday night following a fight at a Sanford home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m., deputies were called out to a house on Sanford Avenue off Lake Mary Boulevard after getting a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and his roommate.

Deputies tried to help the man until the fire department arrived, but deputies said he died of his injuries.

According to Kim Cannaday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the roommate said the two had been fighting throughout the day.

Deputies said at one point the argument turned physical, and the man felt he had to shoot his roommate.

SCSO said the roommate will not be arrested at this time as the shooting appears to be in self-defense, but an investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the two men have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.