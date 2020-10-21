Deputies: Man impersonated officer while stealing $50K worth of stuff

article

Florida detectives have identified and charged what they call a "fake police officer" for a $50,000 theft spree across several counties.

They said that the suspect, 47-year-old Callvester Smith of Orlando, wore a fake badge or uniform while stealing from Home Depot and Lowe’s stores in seven counties. He was finally arrested after stealing more than $50,000 worth of merchandise from several different stores over a 90-day period.

Four of the thefts reportedly occurred in Volusia County, where detectives with the Sheriff's Office there identified him and obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of felony retail theft and falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer during commission of a felony.

Smith was said to have been arrested on Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, as he returned to his apartment on Oak Ridge Road in Orlando. A judge's order states that he must be fitted with an ankle monitor if he is ever released on bond.

MORE NEWS: AOC’s debut Twitch stream quickly becomes one of platform’s most-viewed

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Smith has "a significant criminal history that includes 41 felony charges and 20 convictions – including armed burglary, armed robbery, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer with violence – with nine state prison sentences and two escapes."

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.