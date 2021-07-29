Deputies: Man found lying in road after being shot in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying in the road after being shot on Thursday morning.

Deputies say this happened around 5:30 a.m. at 18th Street and S. Westmoreland Drive.

They say a man in his 50s was found lying in the roadway.

"The man would only tell deputies that he was shot about thirty minutes prior by an unknown black male who fled the scene on foot," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

