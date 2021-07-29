Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man found lying in road after being shot in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying in the road after being shot on Thursday morning.

Deputies say this happened around 5:30 a.m. at 18th Street and S. Westmoreland Drive.

They say a man in his 50s was found lying in the roadway.

"The man would only tell deputies that he was shot about thirty minutes prior by an unknown black male who fled the scene on foot," the sheriff's office said. 

The victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. 
 