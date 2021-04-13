Deputies: Man fatally shot in Walgreens parking lot in Orange County

A man was shot and killed in a Walgreens parking lot in Orange County, deputies said Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the store on West Sand Lake Road right near Orange Blossom Trail. The Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are calling it a death investigation.

They say they responded to the Walgreens parking lot at midnight because of a shooting. That's when they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital but died.

Advertisement

Deputies were still on scene investigating 4 hours after receiving the call. The entire Walgreens parking lot and the bank next door were blocked off with crime scene tape while deputies took pictures and collected evidence.

FOX 35 News is asking deputies what led up to this shooting and how many people were involved. Deputies say they don’t have any suspect description at this time.

If you know or saw anything that can help deputies with this case call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.







