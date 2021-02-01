Deputies: Man dies after fight at Florida gentlemen's club

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating the death of a man who was involved in a physical altercation at a gentlemen's club on Saturday night.

They said that the incident happened at Dixie's Gentlemen's Club on U.S. 17 in DeLand shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies received a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, they said that a victim, a man who was a customer in the club, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot and later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still investigating.

This story is developing, check back for updates.