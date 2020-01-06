Deputies: K-9 breaks up fight at Florida McDonald's, 3 arrested

One man and two juveniles were arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies say they were forced to use their K-9 to break up a fight outside of a McDonald’s.

According to an arrest report, the fight started inside the McDonald’s on Maricamp Road.

The restaurant’s manager asked them to leave.

The fight continued outside the McDonald’s, where it was all caught on cellphone video.

The sheriff's office says it was so bad that even in broad daylight, the deputy had no choice but to release his K-9 onto the people involved.

Cellphone video shows the moments leading up to the deputy arriving.

It shows the moments a group of mostly teens wrestling in a McDonald's parking lot.

Punches were thrown and then the deputy steps in, trying to break the two guys apart.

Deputies say the guys weren't listening, so the deputy brought in his K-9, Zeus.

Deputies are still unsure what started the brawl, but they knew how they had to end it.

"A K-9 is considered less than legal force, and in this moment, that was our deputy’s backup," said Cecelia Koon, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The K-9 took a bite out of Dequarious Simpkin's leg, doing what he had to do to stop the chaos.

"He was in the position where he needed to utilize that K-9 for his own safety and the safety of others in the area," Koon. said.

Simpkins was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

He bonded out of the Marion County Jail.

Two juveniles are now going through the county juvenile program.

FOX 35 News reached out to McDonald's for a comment, but did not hear back at air time.