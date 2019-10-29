Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Orange County subdivision

article

Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a south Orange County subdivision Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to the Sky Lakes South subdivision on Vergo Court after 11:00 p.m. where they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he died.

So far, deputies have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help deputies in this case are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.