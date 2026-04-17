1 dead, 1 injured in Orange County shooting off Forest City Road
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Friday night along Lake Weston Drive, which is near the intersection of Forest City Rd. and Edgewater Dr.
Authorities said two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the men died. The second man is in stable condition, according to investigators.
Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and have not released additional details. Authorities said no further updates are expected over the weekend.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.