Merritt Island neighborhood terrorized by roaming dogs; nearly 20 cats killed

The Brief What used to be a quiet neighborhood off Courtenay Parkway has turned into a scene of recurring tragedy. Residents on Lura Lane in Merritt Island say they’re living in fear of a pair of loose dogs killing cats. Since 2022, neighbors estimate that nearly 20 cats have been slaughtered. Now, the community is demanding action before the violence escalates from pets to people.



Neighbors in Merritt Island are desperate for change after several cats have been killed in the community.

Two loose dogs are allegedly responsible for the killings of up to 20 cats over the last several years. They’re speaking out now because the dogs broke into a patio on Sunday and killed a cat in the enclosed space.

Neighborhood nightmare

What they're saying:

The attacks are not just happening in the streets; they’re happening in people’s backyards. Residents report that the two dogs are capable of scaling fences to reach their prey.

The violence reached a new level this past Sunday when the dogs reportedly busted through a screen door onto a private porch to kill a cat.

"Sylvester was laying in my yard, and in the middle of the night there were two dogs that came and attacked him," said resident Rhonda Terry, who lost a cat to the dogs.

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Her story is one of many; neighbor after neighbor came forward with accounts of the carnage. Some cats have been killed instantly, while others, like Erin Dillon’s pet, survived only after undergoing leg amputations.

Residents' concerns

For those living on Lura Lane, the grief of losing a pet has been replaced by a sense of terror. Residents say the dogs belong to a homeowner on a nearby street and are consistently allowed to roam free.

"We can’t live like this anymore," said Patricia Archer, who just lost her cat, Patches, to the pair.

Beyond the loss of their pets, there’s a growing fear that a human could be next.

"We’re worried they may try to go after children," Archer said. "Suppose this was a baby sitting out here playing with blocks? We’re scared."

The environment has become so hostile that one resident, who is currently pregnant, is reportedly moving out of the neighborhood entirely because she no longer feels safe.

Law enforcement response

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with FOX 35 they responded to the most recent attack on Sunday.

Records show the owners of the dogs have been cited six times for the roaming animals. While it is illegal in Brevard County to allow dogs to roam without a leash, the citations have not stopped the behavior or the attacks.

"They won't do anything until it happens to a child," said resident Joanne Christoffel. "That’s where I am at with it. Until a child is hurt, I don’t think anything is going to be done."

What's next:

Frustrated by the lack of permanent intervention, neighbors are taking matters into their own hands. Homeowners are currently installing security cameras to document the dogs entering their yards, hoping that video evidence of the trespassing and predatory behavior will force a more aggressive response from animal control or law enforcement.

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As the community remains on high alert, their goal remains simple: "I want to see the dogs in a safe situation where they’re not terrorizing the community," Archer said.