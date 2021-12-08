Deputies investigating after woman found shot inside car dies at hospital

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death, the result of a fatal shooting that occurred in the Rio Grande Park area.

Deputies on Wednesday responded to the intersection of Bren Lee Ct. and S. Rio Grande Ave. after receiving reports of a person inside a car who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, they located a woman in her 20s who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was later died. She has been identified as 23-year-old Jemile Pittman.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

