Deputies investigating after man shot in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:45AM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot early Wednesday morning. 

Deputies responded to 7600 block of Seidner Road around 2:30 a.m. They said a man was shot during an encounter with a known person.

"The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound," deputies said. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 