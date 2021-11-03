Deputies investigating after man shot in Orange County
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to 7600 block of Seidner Road around 2:30 a.m. They said a man was shot during an encounter with a known person.
"The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound," deputies said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for details.