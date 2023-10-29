3 men shot outside Orlando hookah lounge, deputies say

article

Orange County Deputies swarmed a parking lot, outside a hookah lounge where three men were shot, Sunday morning.

Deputies handcuffed one man and sat him inside a patrol car, after patting him down and searching his pockets.

Michael Clark said he was inside the lounge when the shots rang out. "There was loud music, too as well, so I didn't personally know exactly how a gunshot should sound, but yeah, it was pretty loud, honestly."

Clark said there were about sixty or seventy other people in the lounge on Old Winter Garden Road when it all happened. He said he, and others, ran for cover. "I just kinda went behind the bar and just kind of covered the girls to ensure they were okay, and that was about it."

Deputies said the shooting happened around 5:30, Sunday morning. They say three men were shot, all in their 20s and 30s. They were all taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition. "They pretty much got the guy into an ambulance pretty quickly," said Clark.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence around the area. Deputies said they were still in the early stages of this investigation. Clark says deputies showed up within minutes and got everything under control. "It was kind of traumatizing, I'm not going to lie," he said, "I've never seen that in my life, honestly."