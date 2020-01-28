Deputies in Wisconsin pulled over Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin said that they pulled over an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for not following the 'Move Over' law.

They said that the driver of the Wienermobile was given a verbal warning.

They also used this as an opportunity to remind motorists that if you see a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible. If a safe lane change is not possible or if the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, then they advise that they slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Man rescues freezing kittens stuck to ice by pouring coffee on them

"One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road," the Sheriff's Office said. "Each year hundreds of these hard-working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways..

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.