Should Daytona Beach break up with Spring Break? Miami Beach did.

The Brief Daytona Beach's mayor, police chief, and at least one city commissioner said it is time for Daytona Beach to separate itself from Spring Break. Chief Jakari Young cautioned that he did want to separate the city from tourism. The discussions came amid Spring Break concerns after huge crowds descended on the beach for an unsanctioned, unpermitted "takeover' event that was reportedly promoted on social media. In 2024, the City of Miami Beach put out a viral PSA campaign, titled: "Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break." How has the messaging campaign worked? FOX 35's Chris Lindsay talked with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.



Is it time for Daytona Beach to break up with Spring Break?

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told Daytona Beach Commissioners at a recent meeting that it was time for Daytona Beach to stop describing itself as a "Spring Break destination." He said the goal was not to impact tourism, but to end the unsanctioned, unpermitted events that draw hundreds, if not thousands, to the beach, potentially straining resources to manage these events.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry and a commissioner both seemed to agree.

Miami Beach did it. Did it work?

In 2024, the City of Miami Beach put out a viral campaign, titled: "Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break."

"Hey, we need to talk."

"This isn't working anymore."

"And it's not us, it's you. We just want different things."

"You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws."

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said there has been a significant change in behavior. In addition to the campaign, he said the city took additional measures, like license plate readers, increased law enforcement, increased parking rates, and restricted access to the beach.

"We had people coming into restaurants flipping over tables, we have people jumping on police cars. It was just not controllable. And now you're seeing families walk down the street," he said.

"License plate readers, DOI checks, heavy law enforcement presence. We restricted the hours of beach access and we raised our parking rates. Significantly"

The backstory:

More than 130 people were arrested a week ago in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach as Spring Break began in Florida, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced. Sheriff Chitwood also took note at social media promoters, who promoted a beach takeover, drawing thousands to the beach.

He said his agency and lawyers were looking into whether they can sue those promoters to recoup the covers that law enforcement, first responders, and businesses insure due to these unsanctioned, unpermitted events.

A special event zone was designated across much of the beach last weekend, allowing deputies to double traffic fines, impound vehicles, and limit how many people would be allowed on the beach. The City of Daytona Beach enacted a nightly curfew, barring juveniles from being unsupervised within the special event zone during the overnight hours.

"What a difference a week makes. THANK YOU to everyone out here making our beaches safe and enjoyable for families. It was a beautiful day at the beach, no takeovers, no social media invasions. That doesn't mean our job is done. Firm but fair law enforcement is going to continue and we're joining forces with the community to prevent future "takeovers" that hold our businesses hostage," Sheriff Chitwood posted on Saturday night.

On Monday, VSO released numbers for Friday and Saturday:

250 traffic stops

173 traffic citations

20 criminal traffic citations

94 warnings

12 felony arrests

48 misdemeanor arrests

20 county ordinance violations

5 guns seized

15 narcotics-related arrests

1 vehicle towed