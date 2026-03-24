911 calls released in Rialto apartments evacuation: 'We're trapped in our apartment'

The Brief "Please hurry! Something's not right!" "We're trapped in our apartment. We think the building's going to collapse or something. We can't open any of our doors." "We're not in the building! We are on the patio! I can't hear! BUST IT DOWN! WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE NOT BUSTING DOWN THE (expletive) DOOR? Audio from 911 calls made from The Rialto Apartments show the fear and panic some residents underwent, as they begged for help from first responders. Officials evacuated nearly 400 people from 200 units from the five-story apartment complex, and condemned the building, pending an investigation to figure out if it is structurally sound. Engineers were at the build



Orange County released audio from the 911 call made last week from a man and woman who were unable to open their apartment doors at The Rialto Apartments in Dr. Phillips – and feared that the five-story apartment building was suddenly about to collapse.

Officials evacuated the complex – nearly 400 people from 200 apartments, and eight businesses – and ordered it condemned until engineers could verify whether the building was structurally OK or not.

What we know:

Building inspectors with Orange County noted several cracks and other damage on nearly every floor of the building, as well as some cracks on the outside of the building.

The building's management company, Northland, told FOX 35 that it had engineers look at the building over the weekend and found areas that required "more detailed evaluation." Those inspections were happening on Monday.

Photos from inside and outside The Rialto Apartments on W. Sand Lake Road in Orange County, Florida. Credit: Orange County Building Division

Please hurry! Something's not right! — 911 call on March 19 from a resident at The Rialto Apartments

The backstory:

Officials said a woman called 911 around 4 a.m., March 19, to report that her door would not open and that she was hearing "popping noises" throughout the building, and feared that the building was going to collapse.

"We're trapped in our apartment. We think the building's going to collapse or something. We can't open any of our doors," the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

"None of our doors are opening," a man jumps in and tells the 911 dispatcher.

The 911 asked the callers if the building was caving in, before looking to confirm the address one more time.

"We don't know. All the doors are jammed. I can't, we can't unlock our front door at all. We can't open any of our doors. We just knocked the window off to get to the patio."

Minutes later, the woman and man tell the dispatcher that they're hearing popping noises.

"The building has been popping and there's structural damage or something," the woman said.

"The building's making popping noises," the man chimes in.

"Where are they?"

Around 10 minutes into the call, the woman begins to ask: "Hurry! They need to bust down the door. Where are they?"

"They're coming. They're coming," the man reassures her.

Around 17 minutes in, the 911 dispatcher asks if the two can still hear popping noises.

"I don't know! We're not in the building! We are on the patio! I can't hear! BUST IT DOWN! WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE NOT BUSTING DOWN THE (expletive) DOOR? It's not safe at all! It's NOT safe at ALL! I don't know what to do! Oh my god!" the woman screams.

Officials said several people had to have their doors forcibly opened to get them out.

Hundreds were evacuated from an apartment building in Orange County on Thursday, March 19, after potential concerns with the building's stability.

Statement from Rialto management company

"We have stayed in regular contact with residents and recognize the disruption caused by their displacement from their homes at Rialto. While some residents have been able to stay with friends or family, others are in hotels or other temporary arrangements. We have also received mixed feedback regarding renters insurance, with some residents reporting coverage for temporary housing and others indicating their policies do not provide coverage.

To support residents during this time, we have implemented two measures: we are providing $1,000 per apartment to help cover additional expenses, and residents will not be charged rent for any days they are unable to occupy their apartments.

Engineers worked throughout the weekend and are continuing their investigation on-site today. Certain areas of the building are undergoing more detailed evaluation, which may include opening portions of walls, flooring, and ceilings to better understand conditions. Residents whose apartments are part of this process have been notified. While we recognize the impact this has had on our residents, it is important that the engineering team complete a thorough evaluation."

Hundreds were evacuated from an apartment building in Orange County on Thursday, March 19, after potential concerns with the building's stability.

Statement from Orange County

"Orange County recognizes the hardship facing residents of the Rialto Apartments who have been displaced since Thursday morning, and we remain committed to keeping the public informed as this situation unfolds. The County's Building Safety Division has not yet received the required inspection report from the property manager, which is necessary to determine next steps and ensure the safety of residents. Once the engineering report becomes available, the Orange County Division of Building Safety will assess any engineering requirements to verify that all life-safety requirements are in place, in hopes of people being able to return to their homes as soon as possible. We will share updates with our media partners once the report is received and has been reviewed."

What do we know about The Rialto Apartments?

The Rialto Apartments are located on W. Sand Lake Road in the Dr. Phillips area of Orange County. The 200-unit, 5-story multi-use complex was built in 2013.

According to Orange County's Division of Building Safety, the building was inspected in 2013 and 2014. There were no structural issues found during those inspections, a spokesperson for Orange County told FOX 35 at the time.

Officials said while the county conducts building inspections during the process, once the building opens, routine maintenance becomes the responsibility of the building owner. Code enforcements occur as the result of complaints or when an issue is discovered during another inspection.

Last Thursday, March 19, Orange County's Division of Building Safety responded to the scene and shared several photos of various cracks, jammed doors, and other damage throughout the building. What is not known is whether that damage formed over several years or more recently – as well as the potential cause or causes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photos from inside and outside The Rialto Apartments on W. Sand Lake Road in Orange County, Florida. Credit: Orange County Building Division

"The Division of Building Safety was not made aware of any structural concerns at this property until the early morning of March 19, when the County was notified of a 911 call by Orange County Fire Rescue."

By the numbers:

Last year, the property failed three fire safety inspections, records show.

"Fire inspections are focusing on the fire prevention code," said Chief Willie Farhat with Orange County Fire Rescue Dept. "We look for obvious signs of structural instability – there were none at that time."