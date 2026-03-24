Titusville audit results: 'Significant misconduct,' misuse of city assets, funds, equipment

The Brief On March 13, the City of Titusville released the results of an internal audit that was initiated in January 2026 after receiving an anonymous tip in December 2025. The audit found a number of issues, including apparent mismanagement of city funds and employee use of city-owned cards, missing systems to manage city assets and equipment, and the alleged personal purchase of a $2,700 John Deere mower using city funds.



An internal audit and review of the City of Titusville's Water Resources Field Operations Division found that more than $1 million in taypayer funds were mismanaged, according to the report, whose findings were released earlier this month.

Authorities said the investigation and audit was triggered by an anonymous tip alleging the misappropriation of city funds and resources.

What were the results of the audit?

The audit identified over $1 million in mismanaged taxpayer funds. Here are some of the findings:

Former Superintendent Jeffrey Wayner was charged with felony grand theft after allegedly using city funds to buy a $2,799 John Deere riding mower for his personal home.

Physical inventory checks revealed that 30% of the division's logged assets (35 items) could not be located.

Employees were reportedly directed to perform private sewer work at a manager's home during paid city hours.

Employees could spend up to $5,000 on city p-cards without obtaining quotes or providing consistent documentation.

Read: Titusville Audit Results & Recommendations

Read: Titusville City Manager response to audit results

What has the fallout been?

The audit focused specifically on the Water Resources Field Operations Division (part of Public Works), but the fallout has prompted a broader look at city-wide financial practices. Among those:

Procurement Cards (P-Cards): How city credit cards are used for personal purchases, if they are.

Tracking of large equipment (backhoes, trucks, generators).

Inventory: Oversight of small tools and scrap metal sales.

Personnel Conduct: Use of city labor for private work on the clock.

What they're saying:

"What’s going on? It’s like, where’s the money going? Why do we not know, and the public should know where that money’s being spent," said Titusville taxpayer David Syms.

Some want outside investigators to dig into the city’s finances following the internal investigation.

"We need a forensic auditor that don’t know anybody here that has no special interests that’s going to be honest and truthful," said taxpayer Keith Edwards.

Titusville's City Council will meet Tuesday night. It's not known if they will discuss the audit's findings or not, but it is the first public meeting since the results were released.