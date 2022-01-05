Deputies identify man shot dead in Apopka neighborhood

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Apopka neighborhood Tuesday night.

This happened on East G.H. Washington Street and South Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it received a phone call saying a man was lying on the ground near the intersection. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim: Elishua James Johnson

The victim has been identified as Elishua James Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.

