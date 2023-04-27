Florida deputies, US Marshals arrest escaped prisoner who left work release camp in Brevard County

article

An escaped prisoner who left a work release camp in Brevard County last week is back in law enforcement custody, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Nathan Barker, 20, was taken into custody in the New Smyrna Beach area by Volusia sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the post stated.

No other details were immediately released.

Barker had reportedly walked away from the Florida Department of Corrections work release camp in Sharpes and was believed to be headed to Volusia County where he is originally from.

Officials said he has a lengthy criminal history including drug charges and eluding law enforcement.