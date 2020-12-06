Deputies: Fight at Orlando outlets prompts false shooting rumor

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that reports of a shooting at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets were false, but a fight did occur.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said an Orange County deputy was working "in an off-duty capacity" at the outlets when he was told there a possible shooting near the food court.

Additional deputies arrived and searched the premise, but found no gunshot victims.

During the search, investigators say they found two battery victims, who said there was a fight between the victims and the unknown suspect or suspects.

Deputies said the victims suffered minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital for minor treatment.

Officials said no gunshots were ever fired.