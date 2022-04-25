Deputies: Deadly crash shuts down I-95 in both directions near SR 100 in Flagler County

article

A deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near State Road 100 in Flagler County, according to the sheriff's office.

Troopers were called out to the area just after 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's website.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as deputies say the lane closures could last hours.

Drivers seeking an alternate route can monitor traffic using an online map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.