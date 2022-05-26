Deputies continue search for missing Orlando man last seen in November

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for the community's help in locating a missing man last seen more than six months ago.

Deputies said 23-year-old Bryan Hasel was last seen by his father at home near Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard on Nov. 5, 2021.

Authorities said there was a reported sighting of Hasel days later on Nov. 15 at The Place at Alafaya Apartments.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

In April, billboards were put up around Orange County hoping to reignite the search efforts to find him.

Hasel is known to frequent restaurants and businesses in the area of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call OCSO at 407-836-4357.