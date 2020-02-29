Deputies continue search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Altamonte Springs

Seminole County deputies say a man sexually assaulted a woman on a quiet Altamonte Springs street on Wednesday night.

It was a brutal attack that left neighbor Kayman Bickel stunned.

“You hear about stuff like this on the news but never this close,” he said, “it's just scary, man, it's scary.”

Deputies were still gathering evidence on Eileen Avenue on Sunday, where they say the incident happened. They said that the woman was in the backyard with her dog when a man with a knife confronted her. They said he grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the house, sexually assaulting her in a bedroom.

Bickel said that police were searching everywhere after it happened, stating that “there were six cops, a helicopter, and a K9, they said I had to go inside, I was terrified, I had no idea what was going on.”

Deputies released a composite sketch of the attacker. They said that he ran away after the attack and was wearing dark clothes. They said he is about 5'10" tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Bickel says they have to get this guy, tell FOX 35 that it "made me feel a little bit better that I know what he looks like now, but still not good he's out roaming the streets, too."

Deputies said they are actively following leads and that they have stepped-up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Anderson at 407-665-6750 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

