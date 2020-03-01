Child killed, mother injured in Plant City hit and run crash

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 5-year-old child Saturday night and injured the child's mother. Investigators identified what they are calling a "vehicle of interest" in the case. It's described as a light-colored sedan, but they are not sure what type of car it is yet.

Deputies said the car was seen in the area when the crash happened and the driver may have witnessed the incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on Rogers Road in Plant City.

Deputies said a mother was walking with her child when the car hit them both. They said the vehicle then sped off. When deputies arrived, they immediately began CPR until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and took over life-saving efforts. The child was taken by BayFlight to Tampa General Hospital and died. The mother was also hurt, but is expected to survive.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about what happened, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.