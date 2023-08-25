Deputies arrest 'Scream' mask-wearing suspect in 2 Deltona robberies

A robbery suspect who donned a Scream mask in a pair of armed robberies in Deltona is in custody after detectives said they recovered the accused robber’s mask, gloves, shoes, and black clothing from his trash, and a rifle from his bedroom.

Andre Lee-Quan Parker, 21, of Deltona, was arrested Thursday night after a search warrant was executed at his home, which investigators said was less than a half-mile from the scene of both robberies at a Pizza Hut on Providence Blvd. and Circle K on Elkcam Blvd. The businesses are adjacent to each other.

Victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect, describing the Scream mask and said he was armed with a rifle.

On Thursday, Parker’s trash was out on the curb for scheduled pick up, when detectives searched four bags for evidence. They said they found the Scream mask, black shoes, a plaid woman’s wallet containing the Pizza Hut victim’s ID cards, blue latex gloves, a black hoodie, and black pants. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, detectives also said they found a backpack containing an HK .22 caliber rifle, ammunition, and more blue latex gloves.

Investigators said Parker initially denied any knowledge of the robberies but later confirmed that he committed them alone. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on two counts of armed robbery and remains in custody as of this writing with a total bond of $60,000.