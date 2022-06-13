Operation Bad Apple: 56 men arrested on sexual-related offenses in Osceola County, deputies say

article

Dozens of men were arrested on sexual-related offenses through an operation in Central Florida, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office released on Monday.

The sheriff's office worked in partnership with the United States Marshals.

The sting titled, "Operation Bad Apple," took place from March 28 to June 10 of this year, authorities said in a news release.

According to deputies, the operations primary focus was to target sexual predators and offenders with prior convictions of production, transmission and or possession of child pornography, video voyeurism, and transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

A total of 56 men were taken to the Osceola County Jail.