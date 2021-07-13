Expand / Collapse search

Police: Search underway for suspect who shot at Orlando apartment

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a suspect they say appears to have targeted an apartment with multiple gunshots.

They say no one was injured in the shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the tenant could have information that may help them identify the shooter.

Right now, officers say they haven't identified the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 