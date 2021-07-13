Police: Search underway for suspect who shot at Orlando apartment
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a suspect they say appears to have targeted an apartment with multiple gunshots.
They say no one was injured in the shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Investigators say the tenant could have information that may help them identify the shooter.
Right now, officers say they haven't identified the suspect.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for details.