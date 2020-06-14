Demonstrators rally for justice in New Smyrna Beach, register people to vote

article

Dozens of people joined a rally in New Smyrna Beach, Sunday, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As demonstrators lined State Road 44 with signs, organizers took the opportunity to register people to vote.

Two tents with tables were set up to do the paperwork.

They were also pre-registering young people close to the age of 18.

“It’s an educational process for the younger generation, showing them to have power in their voices,” said community organizer and Southeast Volusia NAACP President Shy Morris. “I believe that true justice happens from the ground up, from the local level all the way up to the presidency. So whatever I can do here to ensure we have safe spaces and we have equitable environments for everyone, I’m in it for the long haul.”

Organizers are also encouraging people to vote safely by using the vote-by-mail option.

“We’re also encouraging people to vote by mail, a non-partisan act,” said event organizer Karen Francis. “It means people are fully engaged in our democratic system and their voice and their concerns and values about justice and equality will be heard.”