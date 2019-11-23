Democrats file for Watson, Fine House seats

article

Two Democrats took the first steps this week in seeking to replace term-limited Rep. Clovis Watson, D-Alachua, and challenging Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay.

Gainesville Democrat Rodney Long opened a campaign account to run in 2020 in Watson’s House District 20, according to the state Division of Elections website. Long joined fellow Democrat Yvonne Hayes Hinson in running for the seat, which is made up of parts of Alachua and Marion counties.

Meanwhile, in Brevard County, West Melbourne Democrat Phil Moore opened a campaign account to run against Fine next year in House District 53. Fine had raised $130,230 for his re-election bid as of Oct. 31, a finance report shows.