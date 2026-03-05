Shooting investigation shuts down South Apopka street with at least 4 injured, police say

The Brief Deputies blocked part of West 12th Street in South Apopka Thursday night. About a dozen Orange County deputies responded to an active investigation. Authorities have not yet said what prompted the large police presence.



A large law enforcement presence shut down part of West 12th Street Thursday night in South Apopka as deputies investigated a shooting.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:20 p.m. to the 200 block of West 12th Street, roughly a mile south of Apopka City Hall.

What we know:

West 12th Street was blocked between Marvin Zanders Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue as about a dozen to 15 deputies worked the scene.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities said two men were found shot on site and transported to the hospital, while two more men, who self-transported to a nearby hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The four victims range in age from 21 to 48.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released further details, and the investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.