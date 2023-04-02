Deltona woman killed, husband injured by distracted driver while walking their dog

article

A Deltona woman was killed, and her husband was injured after a distracted driver drove onto the sidewalk while the couple was walking their dog, deputies said.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Normandy Blvd on Sunday. The 67-year-old driver of a 2011 BMW convertible became distracted by a bag that fell between his legs.

When he reached down to pick it up, he swerved across the center line through opposite traffic and onto the sidewalk. Both Eileen and Robert Flaherty were struck. The dog was unharmed.

The car came to a rest after striking a large rock in the front yard of 1166 E. Normandy, deputies said.

Eileen Flaherty died at the scene, and her husband was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car was not injured and did not show any obvious signs of impairment, according to deputies. A passenger was transported for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Deputies said charges are pending.