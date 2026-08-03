Deltona lifts e-bike age restriction for minors following sheriff's pushback: 3 rules for e-bike use

The Brief The age restriction on e-bike usage in Deltona has been lifted. Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. agreed the age restriction went too far, assuring parents that students can continue riding e-bikes to school without fear of being pulled over. The city will keep general safety regulations in place—including a 15 mph sidewalk speed limit and pedestrian yield rules—while organizing a public educational workshop with local officials.



A newly passed ordinance in Deltona that banned minors from riding e-bikes is being walked back following pushback over its constitutional enforceability.

The decision follows statements from both Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood questioning the logistics of policing youth riders.

Discussion over e-bike age limit enforcement

The backstory:

On July 28, Deltona became the first city in Florida to prohibit most people under 18 from riding electric bicycles in public. The city ordinance prohibited riders younger than 18 from operating e-bikes in public unless they are riding with an adult. The rules also require helmets and prohibit riders from traveling faster than 30 mph.

"We're trying to save lives." — Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila

The age portion of the ordinance was short-lived.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood publicly announced his office will not enforce the age restriction because it conflicts with state law.

Chitwood said, "What am I gonna do? Put a roadblock up outside of a school? Is that the road we’re headed down here?"

Though Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila said the ordinance is intended to improve public safety, he said he believes the age restriction goes too far because Florida law does not prohibit minors from riding e-bikes on streets and sidewalks.

"Restricting a kid from using an e-bike, I think it's going too far, and it needs to be fixed."

New rules for e-bike riders

What we know:

While the age restriction is being dropped, the city remains focused on general e-bike safety.

"Your kids can go to school on their e-bikes. Nobody is going to pull them over," Avila told FOX 35's Chancelor Winn.

Other measures in place regarding e-bike usage include:

15 mph sidewalk speed limit

Yield to pedestrians

Obey all traffic laws

Florida e-bike legislation

Under Florida state law – 316.20655 – an operation may ride e-bikes where bicycles are allowed, including on streets, highways, roadways, shoulders and bike lanes.

According to the proposed House Bill 243, which was filed last October:

A person may not exceed 10 mph on an e-bike within 50 feet of a pedestrian. If a person fails to comply, they are committing a noncriminal traffic violation.

Florida Highway Patrol, sheriff's offices and police departments must keep a list of traffic crashes involving e-bikes.

What's next:

Avila spoke about plans to organize a public workshop with the city, school district and sheriff's office to educate families on safe riding habits.

A date for this workshop has not been announced.