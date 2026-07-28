Deltona approves Florida's first under-18 e-bike ban

The Brief Deltona approved Florida's first ordinance banning most riders under 18 from using e-bikes in public. The mayor supports stricter safety rules but wants the age restriction reconsidered, calling it too restrictive. Officials are reviewing how the ordinance will be enforced, with legal experts questioning whether officers can determine a rider's age.



Deltona has become the first city in Florida to prohibit most people under 18 from riding electric bicycles in public.

However, city leaders are already questioning whether part of the new ordinance should be changed.

Local perspective:

Under the ordinance, riders younger than 18 are generally prohibited from operating e-bikes in public unless they are riding with an adult. The rules also require helmets and prohibit riders from traveling faster than 30 mph.

Mayor Santiago Avila said the ordinance is intended to improve public safety.

"We want everybody to be safe," he said.

He also defended other provisions of the measure, saying, "You need to wear helmet. You can't go over 30 miles per hour. Stuff like that."

However, Avila said he believes the age restriction goes too far because Florida law does not prohibit minors from riding e-bikes on streets and sidewalks.

"Restricting a kid from using an e-bike, I think it's going too far and it needs to be fixed."

Legal expert Jamie Copenhaver questioned how officers could enforce the ordinance without violating constitutional protections.

"How are you going to actually justify and prove before you make that stop of that vehicle that the person is the under the age of 18? You know, the last time I checked, you just can't go out and randomly stop people."

Instead, Copenhaver said enforcement should focus on unsafe riding behavior.

"Let's crack down on speeds, unsafe operations of these e-Bikes."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it is reviewing the ordinance to determine the best way to enforce the new rules.