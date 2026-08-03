NASA to provide update as SpaceX Crew-13 prepares for mission to International Space Station

The Brief NASA will hold a briefing on Monday for the SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station. The mission, which is currently targeted for mid-September, will send a four-person crew to the ISS. The crew includes NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.



Another group of astronauts is getting ready to head to the International Space Station.

NASA will hold a briefing on Monday to discuss the upcoming Crew-13 mission that will send a four-person crew to the ISS.

The mission, targeted for mid-September, will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

The crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Meet the members of the Crew-13 mission

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 members are pictured in their pressure suits seated inside a mockup Dragon spacecraft during a preflight training session at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left are Roscosmos Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA Expand

The four-person crew selected for the mission include:

Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut, who will serve as commander of the mission.

Luke Delaney, a NASA astronaut, who will serve as pilot.

Joshua Kutryk, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, who will serve as a mission specialist.

Sergey Teteryatnikov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut from Russia, who will also serve as a mission specialist.