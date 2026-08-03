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NASA to provide update as SpaceX Crew-13 prepares for mission to International Space Station

By
FOX 35 Orlando
NASA
Published August 3, 2026 9:38 AM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 9:38 AM EDT

The Brief

    • NASA will hold a briefing on Monday for the SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station.
    • The mission, which is currently targeted for mid-September, will send a four-person crew to the ISS.
    • The crew includes NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Another group of astronauts is getting ready to head to the International Space Station.

NASA will hold a briefing on Monday to discuss the upcoming Crew-13 mission that will send a four-person crew to the ISS.

The mission, targeted for mid-September, will carry NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.

The crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

Meet the members of the Crew-13 mission

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 members are pictured in their pressure suits seated inside a mockup Dragon spacecraft during a preflight training session at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. From left are Roscosmos Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA

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The four-person crew selected for the mission include:

Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut, who will serve as commander of the mission.

Luke Delaney, a NASA astronaut, who will serve as pilot.

Joshua Kutryk, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, who will serve as a mission specialist.

Sergey Teteryatnikov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut from Russia, who will also serve as a mission specialist.

The Source: This story was written with information released by NASA. 

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