Deltona e-bike ban for riders under 18 won’t be enforced, Volusia sheriff says

The Brief Deputies will not enforce Deltona’s new ordinance banning anyone under 18 from riding e-bikes. The sheriff's office will focus on education and safety training instead of issuing tickets and making arrests. The Mayor of Deltona said he will work to have the age restriction removed.



A new Deltona rule restricting e-bike use by anyone under the age of 18 without an adult present will not be enforced, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chitwood said their focus will remain on education and safety training instead of issuing tickets and making arrests.

What we know:

Earlier this week, Deltona's city commission approved an ordinance that disallowed minors riding e-bikes in public, unless the child is accompanied by an adult. Mayor Santiago Avila questioned the effectiveness of such a change, since certain minors are able to drive a motor vehicle.



Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the city commission had good intentions when it passed the ordinance, but he believes the department is better off following state law when it comes to e-bike regulations. The local rule remains in place, for now.

Watch: Deltona approves Florida's first under-18 e-bike ban

What they're saying:

Chitwood said the rule is too restrictive to enforce.

"What am I gonna do? Put a roadblock up outside of a school?" he questioned. "Is that the road we’re headed down here?"

The sheriff said there’s also a question of whether deputies could enforce a rule that conflicts with state law in that way.

"Can’t get in trouble [following] state law. It’s passed, it’s been through, it has been vetted," Chitwood said.

Florida law, for the most part, treats e-bikes as traditional bicycles, with some exceptions, depending on the specifications. Instead of issuing citations or making arrests over the age restriction, Chitwood said the focus will be on safety and education. Mayor Avila agrees there should be a change to the city’s approach.

"Restricting a kid from using an e-bike, I think it's going too far, and it needs to be fixed," Avila said.

A focus on education

What's next:

Chitwood said they will put their focus on education. They're partnering with the Volusia County School district to develop an E-Bike safety program.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Volusia County School District on a program that would require riders to register their e-bikes, complete safety training and receive parental approval.

Mayor Avila plans to attend an upcoming commission meeting to express his concerns, to potentially get rid of the age rule altogether.